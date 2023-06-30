The Kardashians Season 3: Does Kim Kardashian want Kanye West back in her life?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was quite nasty with the duo taking public digs at each other. The rapper even revealed the private details of their lives and made some shocking allegations against the Kardashian family. During the recent teaser of The Kardashians upcoming episode, Kim Kardashian can be seen breaking down and crying.

Kim Kardashian breaks down

The upcoming episode of The Kardashians season 3 will see Kim Kardashian breaking down in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian over her ex-husband Kanye West. The SKIMS mogul talks about how the Yeezy founder has changed so much.

The teaser shows Kim's younger sister Khloe Kardashian asking the reality TV star if she is okay. But, a highly distressed Kim replied negatively, and said: "No, not okay. I’m having such a hard day today."

During the confessional Kim Kardashian talked about Kanye West and said, “It's so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back.”

Earlier this month, the SKIMS mogul also talked about Kanye West’s behavior. She said, “It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew.” Kim Kardashian also said that she refuses to clean up the messes made by Kanye West and said, “Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own. I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, 'It's gonna be OK, it's gonna be OK, don't worry. Just give him another chance. I just don't have that energy.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West marriage

After six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorced in March 2022. The divorced couple shares four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

