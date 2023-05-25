The Kardashians Season 3: Kim Kardashian ‘had a lot of guilt’ after breaking up with Pete Davidson; Here’s why

The Kardashians season 3 premiere on Thursday saw several shocking revelations. Kim Kardashian got candid about her nasty divorce from ex-husband Kanye West and her split from the former boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Even before its premiere, The Kardashians season 3 brought along a lot of drama. For instance, the trailer of the show revealed that Kourtney Kardashian is not happy with her sister Kim Kardashian and how she used her wedding as a business opportunity. Kim could also be seen crying over her break-up with Pete Davidson and relationship with Kanye West. Read on to know more.

Kim Kardashian on her break up with Pete Davidson

During the Thursday’s season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim could be seen speaking to Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian about her split from Pete Davidson and how her nasty divorce with Kanye West impacted their relationship. While talking to Scott and Khloe, Kim admitted, “I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK. Breakups are just like, not my thing.” Reacting to what Kim said, both Scott and Khloe pointed out that no one actually likes ending relationships.

The SKIMS founder further said that she obviously feels sad about her breakup with Pete Davidson since nine months is a long time. Pete and Kim had really long talks about the same and they both communicated very well.

Kim Kardashian also admitted feeling guilty for what Pete Davidson had to go through because of her relationship with Kanye West.

Kanye West attacks on Pete Davidson

Months after filing for divorce with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson at the end of 2021. As Kim and Pete’s relationship flourished, the latter became the target of several Kanye West’s attacks, both online and in the press. In his video Eazy, Kanye West kidnapped, tied, and buried a claymation version of Pete.

Pete and Kim went separate ways in August 2022 after nine month long relationship. At that time it was reported that Pete Davidson has been in trauma therapy because of Kanye’s threatening posts.

