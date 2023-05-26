The Kardashians Season 3: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘officially done’ with IVF; Here’s why

The Kardashian season 3 has already brought on a lot of drama, whether it is Kim Kardashian crying over her nasty divorce with Kanye West or Kourtney Kardashian being upset with SKIMS founder for using her wedding as a business opportunity. The season 3’s premiere on Thursday has also brought about several shocking revelations including Kim feeling guilty about what Pete Davidson had to go through because of her relationship with Kanye West.

The Kardashians season 3 now also reveals that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have now given up on in vitro fertilization and are leaving their future family planning on fate. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on IVF

During the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian admitted during a confessional that they are officially done with IVF.

We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen. Kourtney Kardashian during confessional in The Kardashians season 3

Kourtney shared that when she started dating Travis Barker, she froze seven of her eggs but most of the eggs didn’t survive and none of the eggs made it to an embryo. The Poosh founder said that people think freezing of eggs is like a safety net which is not true. This is because freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed.

Kourtney Kardashian shared that she would try to have more children with Travis Barker through the natural way and will leave everything else to fate.

Previously, Kourtney Kardashian also opened up about the hardships of IVF. The Poosh founder said that it was not the most amazing experience and the IVF process had also put her ‘into menopause’ along with making her gain weight. Earlier, this month she also posted a picture of her ‘IVF body’ in a bikini.

