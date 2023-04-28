The Kardashians Season 3 Trailer: Kim breaks down over her divorce from Kanye West, split with Pete Davidson

In the recently released official trailer of The Kardashians Season 3, Kim Kardashian is seen breaking down over her divorce from Kanye West and split with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian breaks down as her younger sister Khloe hugs her (Credits: Hulu)

The Kardashians, the highly famous reality show that revolves around the Kardashian-Jenner family, is set to be back with its third season this May. The show, which focuses on the matriarch Kris Jenner and her five daughters, has earned a massive following across the globe with its first two seasons. Recently, Hulu dropped the highly anticipated official trailer of The Kardashians Season 3, which hints that things are set to get more spiced up with the new season.

Kim Kardashian on her divorce from Kanye West

In the official trailer of The Kardashians Season 3, Kim Kardashian who is the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner and a famous celebrity, is seen breaking down. The 42-year-old is seen finally opening up about her much-talked divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West. At the beginning of the Season 3 trailer, Kim's younger sister Khloe Kardashian is seen asking the reality TV star if she is okay. But, a highly distressed Kim replied negatively, and said: "No, not okay."

Kim, who extensively spoke about her divorce from West, said: "He has made up the most insane narrative… We stay silent through all the lies, for my kids." For the unversed, the American socialite seems to be referring to the rapper's public criticisms of her parenting style.

