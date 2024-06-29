The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 6: Recap, What's Next & More To Know

Season 5 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has premiered, and the drama has begun. The reality TV show features the Kardashian family, including Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. It depicts their life and shows how each of them get on with each other and what happens in their everyday life.

While the fifth episode was about Kourtney giving birth to her son baby Rocky, the sixth episode, Stick It Up Your A** revolved around Kourtney talking about having a certain body image after pregnancy, and Kim advising Khloe to get rid of her lifestyle. Every new episode is drama or spilling some new beans creating controversies.

The Kardashians: Know more about the episode

The episode begins with Khloe and Kim having a conversation with Kourtney who happens to decide to stay at home for 40 days after giving birth to her son. Their conversation also covered the Christmas Eve party which Kim has been entrusted with to arrange. Later, in that episode, Khloe can be seen sharing quality time with her kids and also declares that she is going on a trip with her family to Aspen but this time without the kids.

Kim puts official Kardashian-Jenner party planner Mindy Weiss to work for the Christmas Eve party. They decided the theme to be Winter Wonderland, and thus Kim asked everyone to arrange a giant gingerbread house along with a sled slope. This party is very memorable to each member of the Kardashian family. Kris Jenner said, "We all turn into 4-year-olds. We all believe in Santa. I love the memories that we make. We feel so special, so lucky, and we're all together. Doesn't get any better than that.”

Kendall and Kylie are very close to each other. In one of the segments of the episode, they can be seen debating over who makes the best beeshee in the family while they were shooting for 818 Tequila’s YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Kim and Khloe can be seen having a heated argument. While Kim confessed that Khloe’s tone made her feel guilty for not being around her kind. On the other hand, she also commented on Khloe’s “rigid” lifestyle which further pushed her to reconsider whether she wants to go on the Aspen trip or not.

In another part of the episode, Kris Jenner visits Kourtney. She is still deciding to make a public appearance after spending so many days at home. She even talks about her body image post-pregnancy. She further declared that she would skip the Aspen trip as she wanted to strengthen her body and nourish her mind.

Despite Kim’s harsh words, Khloe finally puts her foot in for the trip. The Kardashians prepared to take off when the pilot declared some technical fault. He further suggested landing at Grand Junction from where Aspen is a three-hour-long driveway. Kylie Jenner suddenly felt uncomfortable driving through the snow. As anxiety kicks in, she backs off from the trip. Kris let her do so. However, the sisters feel a bit offended.

The sisters complain to Kris for giving Kylie all the freedom while Kendall confesses she will miss her ‘snowboarding buddy’. The rest of the Kardashians reach Aspen. But it seems Kim and Khloe have not buried their past argument. They again get into another fight and Kim scrutinizes Khloe for having strict discipline. Khloe regrets her decision to come to Aspen.

Stream The Kardashians on Hulu. Let us know your thoughts on the series.

