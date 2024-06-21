The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 6 Trailer Breakdown: What To Expect This Week?

The Kardashians are back with another episode full of surprises and family dynamics in Season 5. This week’s trailer gives us a glimpse into what’s coming up for Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and the rest of the family. From festive plans to personal revelations, here’s a breakdown of the excitement ahead.

In this episode we’ll see Kim’s over-the-top Christmas preparations, Khloe’s struggles to leave the house, and many more. So, what are you waiting for, delve further and get a detailed look at what you can expect in the upcoming episode.

Kim prepares for Christmas

In the upcoming episode, Kim takes center stage as she prepares for the family’s annual Christmas extravaganza. Known for their elaborate parties attended by celebrities like Elon Musk and Paris Hilton, the Kardashians spare no effort in creating a winter wonderland at home. From snow-covered lawns to a grand gingerbread house, Kim wants everything perfect.

The trailer shows her turning her house into a festive spectacle, aiming for the perfect white Christmas vision.

Khloe’s home retreat

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian shifts focus to home life. Kim confronts Khloe Kardashian about her habit of staying home instead of joining family outings and social events. Kim is known for her social lifestyle and she is frustrated with Khloe’s preference of staying indoors. Kim thinks Khloe has agoraphobia (a fear of situations or places where escaping will be difficult.)

In fact, during a Balenciaga fashion show, Khloe Kardashian chose not to attend. This sparked some tension between the two because all the other family members were there except Khloe. Kim felt frustrated because Khloe denied showing up and chose to stay at home with the kids.

Kylie’s travel dilemma

The episode takes an unexpected turn when Kylie expresses concerns about flying during a family vacation. In a surprising move, she gets a bad feeling about flying. This incident raises eyebrows among her family members, including Kim and Khloe. They were baffled by Kylie’s decision and didn’t understand what was wrong with her.

However, Kris Jenner who is always supportive of her daughters supported Kylie. And, she deboards from the plane. Wondering, why she was getting the bad feeling. So are we, the upcoming episode is going to answer why Kylie wasn’t comfortable flying.

Kourtney gives birth to Rocky

In the last episode of The Kardashians, viewers were treated to the special moment when baby Rocky was born. Kourtney began having contractions on October 29th, making them head to the hospital. However, after waiting for a while they came back home and tried to induce labor naturally.

Travis began playing drums to calm Kourtney during the whole process. And, on November 1st Kourtney gave birth to her fourth child Rocky Thirteen Barker. Travis addressed this day as one of the best days of their lives and Kourtney couldn’t agree more.

So, as the Kardashians navigate personal challenges and family dynamics, Episode 6 promises more insights into their glamorous yet complex lives. New episodes of The Kardashians Season 5 drop weekly on Hulu and Disney+. Stay tuned every Thursday for the latest updates on the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

