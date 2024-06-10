The Kardashians Season 5 Episode X: Release Date, Where To Watch, Streaming Details & More

The Kardashian sisters have more stories to share with viewers about their glamorous lives, baby bliss, and more! They've returned for yet another season, now streaming. Their show promises lots of drama, love, and the bond between the sisters, along with some wholesome moments. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 5, Episode X.

When is the release date of episode x?

The Kardashians returned for their fifth season on May 23. New episodes will continue to air weekly on Thursdays. Episode 3 of the season premiered on June 6. Based on the pattern of previous seasons, which have all had exactly 10 episodes, we can assume that this season will follow suit. Therefore, the last episode is expected to air on July 25.

May 23: Episode 1

May 30: Episode 2

June 6: Episode 3

June 13: Episode 4

June 20: Episode 5

June 27: Episode 6

July 4: Episode 7

July 11: Episode 8

July 18: Episode 9

July 25: Episode 10

Where can you watch The Kardashians?

The new season is available for streaming on Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly at 3:00 am ET/12:00 am PT. It's important to note that Hulu is a subscription-based platform. The ad-supported plan costs $7.99 per month ($79.99 per year). For those who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, Hulu offers a “No Ads” plan for $17.99 per month. In the UK, episodes are available on Disney Plus.

Who is featuring in The Kardashians season 5?

Momager Kris Jenner and her daughters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner are all returning for the new season. Additionally, viewers can expect to see extended family members and friends such as Scott Disick, Travis Barker, Cory Gamble, and Tristan Thompson featured in some episodes.

The Kardashians is executive produced by Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston, alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones. Danielle King serves as the showrunner. Additionally, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie have joined the lineup of executive producers.

