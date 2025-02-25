The Kardashians Season 6: How Kanye’s Daughter North West Is Pursuing Multiple Careers Under Momager Kim

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter, North West, is one ambitious child. At just 11 years old, she is already following in the footsteps of both her mother and musician father.

During a conversation with Interview Magazine, North West was asked what she wants to be when she grows up.

Responding to the question, she stated, "I don't know because I already do a lot of the things I want to do when I grow up. I just want to pursue my career now."

Meanwhile, although Kim Kardashian is proud of her daughter and supports her interests and passions, the highly acclaimed celebrity mentioned that North’s career is taking off too quickly. "I really wasn't planning on being a momager for another 10 years," the businesswoman said while talking to her sister, Khloé Kardashian, in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kim went on to add that she still has 10 years of work to do and that she wants to continue focusing on herself as well.

The American socialite was also heard expressing that every time North West takes on something new, she struggles to focus on her own work because North needs her support, and as a mother, she wants to be by her side.

For those who may not know, North West is incredibly talented and shares the strength and determination of her father.

Speaking about her modeling career, North has been featured in several modeling campaigns and even walked the runway at just five years old.

Kim also enlisted North’s help during a Skims campaign. In addition to modeling, North is exploring a career in music. She is currently working on her first album, The Elementary School Dropout, with beats produced by Kanye. The father-daughter duo has even performed together on stage.