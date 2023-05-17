The Kardashians: When to expect Season 3? Release date, cast, and more details

Brace yourself! The popular TV show, 'The Kardashians’ is coming back with more drama than ever! The reality show, which revolves around the Kardashian clan, including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie is just around the corner and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait for it.

In the last season, so much has happened in a short period of time. Kourtney planned her beautiful wedding with Travis Barker while Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott. Then there was, of course, the infamous story of Kim going to the Met Gala dressed as Marilyn Monroe. Since the release of the second season in 2022, a lot has changed in the family and fans are eagerly waiting to see it all unfold in the next season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season:

The Kardashians Season 3: When will it be released?

The upcoming season of The Kardashians is expected to release on May 25. The upcoming episode will have ten episodes, which is a continuation of the previous seasons. Every Thursday, a brand-new episode will air on Hulu.

A glance at The Kardashians Season 3 trailer

In the 40 seconds trailer, the popular Kardashian sisters are talking directly to the camera. Kim Kardashian addresses the audience at the beginning of the trailer, saying, "Listen, everyone has their truth of how they think something happened." Khloe then replies, "I wish I could assure you that this will be a mild, relaxing, serene season... It's not," Khloe Kardashian teases her followers by saying they may expect a wild journey this season. While Kendall Jenner expresses concern about "protecting her peace" in the teaser. Kourtney Kardashian worries about her family's "sense of loyalty," while Kylie Jenner worries about the wealth and influence her family has amassed through the years. The trailer revealed Khloe's skin cancer diagnosis. It appears that her health is a concern for the entire family.

Who will appear in season 3 of The Kardashians?

The series will feature the usual cast, including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. The other prominent cast members are Scott Disick, Travis Barker, and Corey Gamble.

Where to watch The Kardashians Season 3?

The forthcoming season of The Kardashians can be streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Hulu, Disney +, and Star plus in Latin America.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Early Review: Kim Kardashian & family return with a glossy take on their usual drama