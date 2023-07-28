The Kardashians: Why did Tristan Thompson move in with Khloe Kardashian despite cheating scandals? Find out

The finale of season three of The Kardashians premiered on July 27, on Hulu, and the last episode featured drama regarding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The former couple has been a part of scandals several times throughout their relationship and the reality series saw her announcing that Thompson, who has cheated on her multiple times, was moving in with her. Here's what happened and why this decision was made by them.

Why did Tristan Thompson move in with Khloe Kardashian despite cheating scandals?

During the finale episode, Khloe revealed that the NBA player was moving in because of his mother Andrea Thompson's death. "I know it's hard for everyone to believe. But I love, love, love Andrea. I love Tristan. I love Amari. This is what family does," she said explained but also didn't forget to add that they were not back together despite this decision to move in.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian receives touching posts from family on 39th birthday: 'Definition of love, strength, light'

Khloe revealed that Tristan was in tears and called her after his mother's sudden death. "I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was just screaming on the phone trying to tell me that she is gone. But I had no idea what he was talking about. I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day," she added. Talking about why his mother's death led to the moving decision, she divulged that Tristan's house was undergoing renovations.

Despite the refurbishment, he was still living in the house up until its roof caved in due to the rain. This is why Khloe made the decision to let Tristan and his disabled brother Amari move into her house. She also helped Tristan clean out his mother's apartment with her sister Kim Kardashian. "This is the father of my kids. I lost my dad [Robert] and my dad was like a fairytale parent, but still, I can't wrap my head around losing my mom," said Khloe.

What is the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson drama?

Khloe concluded by saying that she knew how close Tristan was with his mom and now he is also left with the responsibility of his brother which must be a lot for him, so she wanted to help. The former couple have two kids together: True and Tatum. The basketball player was caught making out with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn. Khloe was pregnant with their first child then. They later welcomed their second child via a surrogate.

It was then revealed that Tristan had cheated on her more than once or twice and even conceived a child with another woman while he was in a relationship with Khloe. The two have broken up but Khloe wants to keep Tristan involved in the family because he is the father of her children and according to her, he will always be family because of that. It's to be noted that The Kardashians is filmed months and months prior when it's released.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Khloe Kardashian take a dig at sister Kim with her 'get your f*cking a** up and work' meme top?