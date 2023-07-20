The Kardashians: Why does Kylie Jenner not want surgery misconception and lip fillers to be part of her story?

Kylie Jenner has faced criticism for her lip fillers and allegations of getting her full face done for a long time. Before and after comparisons of the reality television star's face have been a recurring theme on the Internet. The 25-year-old has now opened up about the surgery claims and her lip fillers during the latest episode of Hulu's docuseries The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner opens up about editing her pictures

During the July 20, 2023, episode of the reality television show, Jenner talks to her half-sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian about the intense pressure of looking perfect and self-love while addressing the surgery allegations against her. She acknowledged the huge influence all of them have and questioned what they were doing with that power.

"I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [their pictures]. Like, the editing! I went through that stage too. I feel like I'm in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you," she opened up. Jenner and her sisters have time and again been accused of photoshopping their pictures to look different than they are resulting in unrealistic beauty standards. She added that she always felt like the most confident kid in the room.

Kylie Jenner addresses surgery allegations and lip fillers

"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I've only gotten fillers. I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story," Jenner explained. The Kylie Cosmetics founder then talked about her ears and how she felt she was being made fun of which f*cked her and her insecurities up even though she used to love them before all the commentary on her ears.

She added that for five years, she never wore an updo on a red carpet or to a public event because she became so conscious. Jenner continued, "Then I had Stormi [her daughter], and she has my ears, and it made me realize how I love them. If I'm insecure about my ears, and I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever... now I wear an updo to every carpet."

Kylie Jenner about her personal life

All of the Kardashian-Jenners have stressed how they don't want their children to go through the same and have the insecurities they did. Jenner added that no matter what drama happens on social media, now she has a beautiful personal life which includes her kids, her friends, and her family. "If this all went away tomorrow, I know I have real love to fall back on. That's all that matters to me, so it becomes easier," the entrepreneur concluded.

