The Kid Laroi Drops Y2K-Inspired Music Video For New Single Girls With Surprise Guest Stars; DEETS

The Kid Laroi is back amazing his fans with a recently dropped track. The song is named Girls and is surely making waves amongst all the music lovers. This track does put you in a mild mood of groovewhile also giving a feel of hip hop.

While many people are booming and blasting its beats, let's learn a bit about the latest track by the young and famous Australian artist. There are also a few notable guest appearances.

The Kid Laroi releases new track

It is time to select all the summer songs of this year and also add The Kid Laroi’s name to the list. The Australian artist has played his turn and released a track that has already become a hit.

The Kid Laroi made a wave across the music industry by releasing his latest track Girls, on June 28. You can enjoy the breezy beats in this song, as you also come across some heartfelt nostalgia.

The song takes you back to the early days of Chad Hugo, Justin Timberlake, as well as Pharrell Williams. Setting a chill vibe the singer, who also has the talent to be a rapper, talks about a time that he wants to spend simply enjoying this summer.

Girls’ lyrics in the chorus go like, “Girls just wanna dance / Girls just wanna have fun / I don’t know your plans / I just wanna, get some.”

The video of the aforementioned song seems to be inspired by the movie Y2K, which the Australian artist was a part of.

Music video of The Kid Laroi’s latest track

While the listeners are already enjoying the groovy beats of the track that has been recently released by The Kid Laroi, he has even surprised them with a music video.

In the video one can notice Laroi in a mansion, throwing what looks like a house party. While donning a smile and making hand gestures as he sings the song, we also notice the surprising presence of Alix Earle in the track’s video. Earle happens to be one of the girls at the party.

As the viewers are hooked on to the beats, they are suddenly transported to the golden era of pop. You happen to notice that the whole video gets a tint and style of the music videos that came out in the 90s and early 2000s.

With the MTV aesthetics and some modern-era touches, this song and its video do put you in a mood to either start a similar party as seen happening at Laroi’s mansion, by calling over some friends, or directly hit the gym and listen to this new track on repeat.

