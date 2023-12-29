The Killer 2: Will there be a sequel? Everything we know so far
The Killer was a successful collaboration between David Fincher and Netflix. The fans of the movie will be happy to know that the director has not completely ruled out the possibility of a sequel.
David Fincher’s latest work The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender in the titular role, was a stylistically told neo-noir thriller with a hint of comedy to drive it all home. It tells the story of an unnamed assassin who goes on a revenge rampage after a hit goes wrong and his boss takes out his rage on the killer’s girlfriend. Even though the film had a really satisfying ending which didn’t point towards a sequel, there is a slight chance of it happening anyway.
Is The Killer 2 confirmed? What did David Fincher say about it?
The Killer was an extremely entertaining film with a fast-paced storyline and some really interesting and bizarre characters that stood out on their own. The action sequences in the film were also done stylistically in typical Fincher fashion. Even though the ending of the movie showed the killer and his girlfriend Magdala living a peaceful life, his past actions catching up with him could only be a matter of time.
Unfortunately, The Killer 2 is not confirmed. And people did not have a lot of hope as Fincher has never directed a sequel of one of his own movies before. However, when asked about his plans about a sequel in an interview, David Fincher said, “I never say never. It doesn't pay to have rules with that stuff.” And although this does not confirm another movie, it is also good news that Fincher has not completely ruled out the possibility of there being a second movie about the unnamed assassin.
The possible cast and plot of The Killer 2
If a sequel does happen, there are a few possible ways that it could go. As for the cast, Michael Fassbender and Sophie Charlotte will probably be in the next movie reprising their roles as the killer and his girlfriend Magdala. Since the assassin killed almost all of his enemies in the last movie saving for the billionaire Claybourne, there is also a chance of Arliss Howard coming back in the next film.
It is also very unclear what the plot of the sequel might end up being. There is always a chance of someone from the first movie, like Claybourne, coming back to exact revenge on the assassin. But as The Killer is based on a French graphic novel by Alexis ‘Matz’ Nolent, the chances of more stories from the series getting an on-screen adaptation is higher. There is a lot of material to work with there, so it would be interesting to see what Fincher decides to do with The Killer 2 if it ever ends up happening.
