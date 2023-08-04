The Killer Room Trailer: Uma Thruman outshines daughter Maya Hawke; fans say 'they look like sisters...'

The first trailer of the much-awaited Samual L Jackson starrer The Kill Room is finally out. And it shall be given to the trailer that it did not disappoint. The comedy thriller had been in the make for the last two years. And since the announcement, the fans were desperate to watch what this ensemble cast was brewing. Well, now that the first look is out, we know who is stealing the show- mom Uma Thruman and daughter Maya Hawke.

Uma Thruman and daughter Maya Hawke share screens for the first time

It is for the first time in Uma's acting career that she will be sharing screens with her daughter. The recently released trailer of the kill room presented a thrilling comedic story of the art world meeting the underworld. While the praise of the story and casting is a no-brainer, it was the screen presence of this mother-daughter duo that caught the fans’ attention.

Most of the comments under the trailer video were about Uma and how young she looked on the screen even after so many years. A fan even went on to suggest that they look more like sisters, than a mother and daughter.

About The Kill Room

The Nicole Paone directorial, The Kill Room is an upcoming American comedy, and thriller, starring some public popular names. Featuring Pulp Fiction fame Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thruman in leading roles, the movie is about a money laundering scheme that will turn many lives upside down. The trailer gave a small glimpse of the fun and adventure that is about to transpire in the movie. The starcast also includes Joe Manganiello as Reggie and Maya Hawk in the role of Grace. The context and relations of these characters will only be disclosed as the movie comes out.

The closing sequence of the trailer presented the final theatrical release date of The Kill Room. The movie is set to release on September 28, 2023. As of now, this is the release date set for America. The digital release details are also yet to be announced. We will be sure to update this section as soon as the international release date is announced.

