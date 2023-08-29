The Killer Trailer: Michael Fassbender turns deadly neo-noir hero in upcoming movie by Fight Club creators

Michael Fassbender's The Killer trailer came out on YouTube earlier today. Directed by David Fincher the new thriller movie's trailer gave fans some insight into the film's extremely mysterious premise. Based on a French novel, the movie has built a lot of anticipation among fans, as the screenwriter of the film, Andrew Kevin Walker, is also the same man who brought the iconic Fight Club to life. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming thriller.

ALSO READ: What to watch on Netflix in April 2023: 10 series and movies you should not miss

The Plot of The Killer

The Michael Fassbender starrer is a neo-noir film, that tells the dark story of an assassin losing his mind as time goes by. The official synopsis of the film reads, "After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal." Based on a French graphic novel series made by Alexis Nolent, the screenplay of the upcoming film was adapted by Andrew Kevin Walker, who coincidently also wrote the screenplay for the now-iconic Fight Club which starred Brad Pitt. Though Fassbender wouldn't have to carry the movie alone, as the cast alongside the Irish-German actor is absolutely star-studded, with names like Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard and Sophie Charlotte, and Charles Parnell associated with the project.

The project has been a long time coming, as Paramount Pictures acquired the rights for the film all the way back in 2007, simultaneously they announced that Fincher would be helming The Killer. The author of the original novel did an interview with Newsarama in the same year, Nolent who goes by his penname Matz said, "A hit man is a figure that allows dealing with such matters in a nonapologetic, nonjudgmental way. And therefore allows us to tell a story that relies on his state of mind as well as his actions."

ALSO READ: X-Men: Dark Phoenix: Michael Fassbender REVEALS if Magneto will be able to lift Thor's Stormbreaker

The release date of The Killer, and where to watch it?

The Killer will be open to the public on October 28 in only a select number of theaters around the world. After that, the film will move to Netflix, where it will start to be available to stream from November 10.

Meanwhile, this film marks Fincher's latest association with the streaming platform after helming shows like The Mindhunter and House of Cards, as an executive producer.

ALSO READ: Heart of Invictus: What is Prince Harry's documentary about? Release date, plot, streaming details and more