The Killer's Game Trailer: Dave Bautista Turns Troubled Hitman In Upcoming Gory Action-Thriller

Dave Bautista is the ultimate action hero for his new film! The actor plays a merciless assassin this time and he opens up on playing a "leading man" for the first time!

Dave Bautista shines in his first “leading man” role!

The Dune actor plays hitman Joe Flood in the upcoming action-thriller The Killer's Game. When Flood is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to hire a hitman for himself. Things go sideways really quickly when the diagnosis turns out to be a “mistake!”

 


The Killer's Game Trailer is out

A lot is going on for Bautista’s character! Apart from being a gruesome assassin, he’s also in a loving relationship with Maize, who is oblivious to his “hitman” career until it's too late. Some comedic moments added into the mix made the trailer a perfect blend of action, romance, and comedy—a first for Bautista!

The synopsis of the film teases,  "When top hitman Joe Flood is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend, he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late."

The action film, helmed by long-time stunt performer and assistant director J.J. Perry, is adapted from author Jay Bonansinga's novel of the same name  

Bautista opens up on first time playing a leading man

The actor spoke to People about his upcoming film and what it was like being the quintessential hero. "I've never been, like, really a full-on leading man — you know, a guy who's kicking ass and getting the girl and saying cool stuff," Bautista, 55, told the outlet. 

He added that although the film is a blend of rom-com with action, it was not something he was chasing.  "Not that this is the rom-com that I've been chasing, but there are a lot of romantic moments and there's a lot of comedic moments," the Army of The Dead actor added. 

The film also stars Brooklyn 99 fame Terry Crews as a fellow assassin, and the comedic actor will be seen in a completely different avatar. Ben Kingsley, Pom Klementieff, Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror, and others are also part of the ensemble. 

 

