'The Kind Of Stuff You...': Rob Lowe Reflects On Inspiring Halloween Costumes During Peak 80s Fame

Rob Lowe experienced significant fame, particularly during a time when social media was not around. The actor recently reflected on his fame in the 80s and how people used to dress up as his character from St. Elmo’s Fire.

In an interview with People magazine, he described it as "crazy stuff" and mentioned, "It's the kind of stuff you look back on and go, did that really happen?"

While recalling people dressing as his character, Billy Hicks from the iconic movie, Lowe stated that was “surreal”. The experienced actor mentioned that it was the first time he had seen someone dress up as him for Halloween. He recalled being on the balcony, looking down at someone getting out of a car dressed as his character. The person was carrying a saxophone, wearing an earring, had shabby-styled hair, and was wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

The actor reached the height of his fame due to the success of the above-mentioned film and other projects, such as The Outsiders and Oxford Blues. During an interview, he recounted a memory of being brought to and from the set of St. Elmo's Fire in a police car, which was a unique experience for him. He added, "The stories I have are crazy; they're unbelievable."

He said, “It was an incremental process to occupying that place in the culture that I did in the '80s, and it was a lot.”

Advertisement

Lowe expressed his gratitude because he could say that he experienced that in his life, as very few people get to be that individual. He said that there's someone new every decade, and the people demand that, and it is “fun” to witness that occur, having already experienced that.

The West Wing star shared that today, it would be Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber, or he didn't know if it was Austin Butler, but there would always be someone living that life.

The veteran actor also discussed his struggle to understand being in the spotlight. Lowe mentioned feeling uneasy while dealing with it, which he couldn't fully comprehend until years later when he engaged in self-reflection during his recovery. He has maintained 34 years of sobriety.

The actor explained that, at that time, he was perceptive enough to notice the disconnect between himself, his work in the public eye, and the hysteria that surrounded it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Does Kelsea Ballerini Avoid Watching Boyfriend Chase Stokes On Outer Banks? Singer Reveals Fun Reason