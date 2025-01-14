‘The Kindest Act’: Mandy Moore's Brother-In-Law Thanks Hilary Duff For ‘Housing’ Her Family Amid L.A. Wildfires
Hilary Duff housed Mandy Moore and her family after they lost their home in the devastating L.A. fires. Moore and her brother-in-law thanked the actress for her kind gesture in crisis!
Hilary Duff proved to be a reliable friend to Mandy Moore amid the Los Angeles wildfires. The This Is Us actress is one of the many celebrities who had to evacuate their homes and relocate to escape the blazes in and around the city.
Moore's brother-in-law, Griffin Goldsmith, shared an Instagram post revealing that the Tangled actress, her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their children — August "Gus" Harrison, 3, Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 2, and 3-month-old Louise Everett—are currently residing with Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma.
Griffin thanked them for "currently housing my brother's family" and taking care of them since the moment the devastation began. "This is the kindest act any human could do for another. They are the most beautiful, selfless people we've ever known," he added.
He revealed that most of his family lived around Altadena, including his parents, who also lost their home, and Taylor and Mandy, who lived "down the street" and faced the same consequence. Some of their friends and old crew members who lived a few blocks away also suffered the loss. "All of these houses are gone.
The thing we mourn the most is the loss of the community," the Dawes bandmate added. Griffin further thanked everyone who supported them, especially "dear friends" Duff and Koma for setting up a "gofundme" for them to help take everything forward.