The Last Anniversary Trailer: Teresa Palmer Inherits a Mystery-Filled Island in New Dramedy

The first trailer for The Last Anniversary, a new dramedy based on Liane Moriarty’s novel, has been released. Teresa Palmer stars as Sophie Honeywell, a woman who unexpectedly inherits a house on the mysterious Scribbly Gum Island.

The show is produced for Australian streamer Binge, with a premiere date set for March 27. Other cast members include Miranda Richardson, Danielle Macdonald, Helen Thomas, and Susan Prior.

Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, and Bruna Papandrea, who previously worked on Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, have reunited for this series.

The show is described as “a wickedly funny, heartfelt dramedy wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood, and the women who define the generations that come after them.”

In the trailer, Sophie receives a message from her ex-boyfriend’s great-aunt Connie, saying, “My family will behave like vultures when they realize I’ve left my all to a relative stranger, but I need someone joyful in my house.”

Sophie soon arrives at Scribbly Gum Island, where she is met with hostility from the residents. As she navigates her new life, she starts uncovering secrets about the island.

One scene features Danielle Macdonald’s character teasing Sophie at a dinner table. “Forty-year-old Nancy Drew right here,” she says. “Thirty-nine,” replies Palmer. “And-a-half?” Macdonald jokes back.

Samantha Strauss is the head writer, with John Polson directing. Kidman and Saari’s Blossom Films, Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season are producing the series.

The New South Wales government supported production through the Made in NSW Fund. Executive producers include Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, Steve Hutensky, Casey Haver, Strauss, Polson, and Moriarty.

Filming took place in Sydney and the Hawkesbury River, reflecting the novel’s Australian setting. The Last Anniversary is the first of Moriarty’s novels to be set in Australia.

Binge is the official Australian distributor, while the BBC has acquired UK rights. In the U.S., The Last Anniversary will be available on Sundance Now, part of AMC Networks.

A Foxtel Group spokesperson stated, “This wonderfully crafted series takes us to the water, to the bush, and brings new corners of Australia to the screen. We’re looking forward to all our audiences escaping with us to Scribbly Gum Island.”

