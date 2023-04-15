The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die: Why is the show receiving backlash? Here's what we know

Netflix's underrated historical drama, 'The Last Kingdom' has finally going to wrap up with the movie 'The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die'. It is based on the book series 'The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell.’ The movie tells the story of formation of England and is narrated through the lives of several historical figures like Aethelstan, Edmund, and Uhtred. However, the movie has particularly focused on the life Aethelstan and his sexuality which served as the major twist. Due to that unexpected twist, the movie is facing a lot of backlashes from the viewers. 'The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die' is written by Martha Hillier and Bernard Cornwell and directed by Edward Bazalgette.

What is the sexuality of Aethelstan in The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

For the unversed, Aethelstan was one of the main characters of the movie and the revelation of his sexuality was the plot twist which has left the viewers unhappy. In the movie, Aethelstan was completely consumed by religion and one of the reasons behind it was Lord Ingilmundr, whom he used to admire. The former did everything that his lord asked him and they even made love in the film which served as the major plot twist. However, it was later revealed that Ingilmundr manipulated Aethelstan which led to a messy ending. Well, it looked like the ending was not somethings that the fans wanted and they did express their disappointment on the same.

Fans reactions

Ever since Aethelstan’s sexuality is revealed in the show, it has been receiving several backlashes from the viewers. A Twitter user wrote, “DO NOT WATCH 7 KINGS MUST DIE ON NETFLIX . ITS GAY ! Everything is gay now. I don't think there's going to be anything made that's not gay,” whereas another user commented, “Was watching 7 Kings Must Die, then 2 dudes kissed. I turned it off and canceled Netflix. Over it.” Moreover, many fans tweeted that they turned off Netflix after the revelation.

