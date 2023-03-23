The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey drops hints about the release date for Season 2

The Last of Us has emerged as one of the most much-talked television shows since its inception. The show has been loved by fans from all over the world. Inspired by the highly-acclaimed video game of the same name, The Last of Us predominantly revolves around two people who survived a fungal apocalypse and may possess the key to the future of mankind. Bella Ramsey, who is playing the role of Ellie in the series has disclosed the release of the highly-anticipated season 2, which is the adaption of the incredibly popular video game.

When will Season 2 be released?

Show lead Bella Ramsey appeared on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show' where she gave an update on when season 2 might air. Ramsey revealed that the upcoming season will likely arrive by early 2025. She cited, "I think we'll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next," she said on The Jonathan Ross Show. "So it'll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025."

What to expect in the next season?

The Last of Us is one of HBO's all-time popular shows, both critically and commercially. Though HBO Max and the show’s directors have not yet provided any details regarding the second film. But most likely, the follow-up season will be the adaptation of the second video game ‘The Last Part II’. Pascal and Ramsey will return to their respective roles as Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us season 2. In addition, the second season will see a leap through time and Ellie who played the role of Ramsey would appear much older than she was in the first season. In fact, the show's creators, Craig Mazin, and Neil Druckmann, noted that it would require more than one season to cover all the game's events.

Also read: Shadow and Bone: Jessie Mei Li's fantasy series to return for a second season on Netflix | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: Shadow and Bone Season 2: What happened to The Darkling? Ending explained | PINKVILLA