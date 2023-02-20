The Last of Us Episode 6 star Rutina Wesley says playing Maria was ‘terrifying’, ‘I was up for the challenge’

The Last of Us is back with episode 6 this Sunday, February 19th, at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on HBO. The episode will also be streaming on HBO Max. Ever since the video-game adaptation television series premiered on January 15, it has been a big hit among viewers and fans. And now, the latest episode of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey starrer is finally out, and it features Rutina Wesley too. Wesley plays the role of Maria, Joel’s (Pascal) brother Tommy’s (Gabriel Luna) wife. In a recent interview, the actress talked at length about her experience playing the character in the show. Rutina Wesley on playing Maria on The Last of Us Episode 6

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Queen Sugar actor Rutina Wesley said that playing a character that has already been well-established, even if via a video game, is always terrifying. However, she was ready for the challenge. “It's terrifying playing a character that's been established, even though it's a game," the actress told the media portal. "But I also was up for the challenge of playing her in my way and putting my energy on it to see what people would think of that."

Adding further, Wesley also reflected that doing an adaptation is tricky and can turn out either as a ‘copy of a copy’, or something which is not so great. She explained that with the HBO Max series, they could alter the storylines a bit as they are ‘human people’. Rutina Wesley on why she loved her character Maria Rutina Wesley said that she was in love with her character in The Last of Us, especially because of her leadership capabilities. Wesley also expressed that she loved the fierceness and calmness in her.

“It's great to see a woman of that kind of stature who is very good with a gun. She can ride a horse. She knows her way around this place and yet she's taking this child and cutting their hair and getting to know them," Wesley stated. "I love the juxtaposition of that because sometimes you think people in that position as a leader are not capable of the other, and she's very capable." While Maria’s portion ends with episode 6, Rutina Wesley said that she is excited about season 2, and is looking forward to reprising her role if the opportunity comes her way.

