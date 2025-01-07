The Last Of Us Season 2 Gets Huge Update From Sony; Watch Teaser Here

While we all have been waiting to hear about season two of one of the most intriguing HBO series, The Last of Us recently got a huge update. The second season of the HBO and Sony Pictures TV thriller drama will be launched in April this year.

The big news was confirmed by Sony on January 6, 2025, during the electronics giant’s presentation, which was held in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Well, that was not the only great news, as video game fanatics were surprised to hear that a movie adaptation of the video game Horizon Zero Dawn is currently being worked on. The aforementioned movie will be brought up by Columbia Pictures and Sony PlayStation.

For those who do not know, the title was previously being adapted into a series for Netflix.

Moreover, the release of season 2 of the post-apocalyptic series was also confirmed by Neil Druckmann, studio head and head of creative for Naughty Dog. For those unversed, Naughty Dog is the studio behind the video game.

The official synopsis of The Last of Us season 2 reads, “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Meanwhile, a highly intriguing one-minute teaser was released recently on Max’s YouTube channel. Here the audience is introduced to a new character, Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Last Of Us Trailer: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Ready To Battle New Fears and Inner Demons in Season 2's First Look