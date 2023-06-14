The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey reveals her sexual orientation: I’m a little bit wavy

In January, the Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey revealed her identity as gender fluid in an interview with New York Times. At the time, the actor said that their ‘gender has always been very fluid’ and they loved getting mistaken for a boy growing up. Ramsey now goes by them/they pronouns.  

Now, Bella Ramsey has revealed her sexual orientation for the Vogue July Pride Issue. Here’s what The Last of Us actor has to say. 

Bella Ramsey’s sexual orientation  

During an interview with Vogue, Bella Ramsey said that their sexual orientation keeps on changing. The Last of Us star said, “You never fully know who you are, it’s ever evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I’m not 100 percent straight. I’m a little bit wavy, you know? That’s what I like to say.”

Ramsey also said that they also had a lot of anxiety around pronouns. The actor elaborated, “When ‘The Last of Us’ first came out, I was like, ‘Everyone just calls me “she” because I look like a “she” to you, so it’s fine. But now I’m able to vocalize it more, being called ‘they’ is the most truthful thing for me. That’s who I am the most.”

Bella Ramsey said while filming the Last of Us in Canada they were further able to explore their sexuality, especially with the wardrobe department’s help. The actor shared that the costume supervisor used to provide them with several different undergarments to choose from: a sports bra, binder, and a regular bra. Ramsey used to pick the one in which they felt most comfortable in and usually it was just a binder.   

The Games of Thrones alum also told Vogue that their co-star Pedro Pascal always had their back and that they care for each other.

Bella Ramsey

How old is Bella Ramsey?
Bella Ramsey is 19 years old.
What is Bella Ramsey's identity?
Bella Ramsey is gender fluid.
Why did Bella Ramsey quit The Worst Witch?
Ramsey left the hit series The Worst Witch after citing mental health problems. Lydia Page replaced her on seasons 4 and 5.
