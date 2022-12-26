The Last of Us: Troy Baker teases major twist in third episode; 5 things to know about Pedro Pascal's show

Fans have already attached some high expectations from The Last of Us and Troy Baker who voiced and performance captured the character of Joel in the game revealed how he felt after watching the first five episodes of the upcoming show. The actor discussed his thoughts about The Last of Us while appearing on e Play Watch Listen podcast with Alanah Pearce.

The Last of Us is one of the most anticipated shows and ahead of its premiere in January 2023, an actor from the popular video game that it is based on, Troy Baker opened up on what fans can expect from the show how things will particularly shift focus for the story from the third episode of the show which he teased as the turning point for it.

Here's what Troy Baker feels about The Last of Us

Speaking about how the show goes about introducing new viewers to the world of Last of Us as well as blows their mind in the next episodes, Baker said, "I've seen up to episode five and, I can tell you right now, you get to episode three, you're done. You are standing on your desk, "O, Captain! My Captain!" What it sets up in the first two episodes, it introduces you to the world if you have no idea what it is. It takes all of your expectations and just gets rid of them."

What is The Last of Us based on?

The Last of Us is based on the first video game by the same name in the beloved franchise. It will also reportedly incorporate some portions of the storyline of The Last of Us: Left Behind. The 2013 action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment follows the characters of Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, across a post-apocalyptic United States.

Who stars in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us TV adaptation will have The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal stepping in to play the character of Joel who is voiced by Troy Baker in the video game. The actor had previously announced his casting on social media saying, "This IS the way. Full support. Full stop. Can't wait for you to show me a side of Joel I never knew, Pedro."

The actor's Game of Thrones co-star Bella Ramsey will be seen in the role of Ellie on the show. The cast also includes Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker and Nick Offerman.