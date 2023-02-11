The Last of Us: What to expect in Episode 6 after appearance of the Bloater in Episode 5?

After finishing episode 5 of The Last of Us, some might be confused about the hype around the giant infected which the show didn’t bother to explain. The giant infected is a bloater by characters like Ellie and Joel.

What is the Bloater in Episode 5 of The Last of Us? A bloater is in the final stages of the infections for the victims of cordyceps fungus which is destroying the world of The Last of Us. In the bloater stage, the victims are nearly encased in the fungus that starts growing out of the infected head. The bloater debuted in the Kansas City episodes in The Last of Us before making multiple appearances throughout the series. Perry’s execution by bloater is tribute to the death animation in the games.

The Last of Us Episode 6 trailer The trailer of The Last of Us episode 6 gives a sneak peek in the next chapter following the end of the Kansas City Story. The trailer highlights Ellie and Joel’s journey across the country. The pair travels through Wyoming with the tense reunion of Joel (Pedro Pascal protagonist) with his estranged brother. The audience has been waiting for Joel and Tommy’s reunion since the beginning. However, the brother coming back together might not be positive and seems to be filled with complete resentment. However the reasons for this tension remains unclear which can be anything from the night of the apocalypse to Sarah’s death.

ALSO READ: Bella Ramsey comes out as gender fluid; 6 things to know about The Last of Us and Game of Thrones star