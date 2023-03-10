The Last Thing He Told Me Trailer out: Jennifer Garner tries to find truth behind her husband’s disappearance

The Last Thing He Told Me is all set to release on April 14 2023 with Jennifer Garner as the lead.

What is Jennifer Garner’s starrer The Last Thing He Told Me about?

The Jennifer Garner starrer The Last Thing He Told Me is based on the bestselling novel by Laura Dave. The protagonist of the show Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner) sets on to find her husband who mysteriously disappeared by building a relationship with Bailey, her sixteen year old stepdaughter. Before Hannah’s husband disappeared, he only leaves behind a cryptic note along with the bag of money and several questions. Hannah takes upon herself to find out whether her husband was really a ‘criminal mastermind’ as the state authorities claim him to be.

Watch The Last Thing He Told Me trailer below

The Last Thing He Told Me will premiere on Friday, April 14 with two episodes and then new episodes will be released every Friday till May 19. This seven part drama will be released on the Apple TV+ with the cast ensemble including Jennifer Garner, Aisha Tyler, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim, and Augusto Aguilera.

The trailer of The Last Thing He Told Me begins with the line ‘What defines you’. It seems that this conflict seems to be a prevalent theme in the series as the more Hannah tries to find out what happened to her husband, the less she believed whatever he said throughout their relationship. At one point Hannah might even feel betrayed after discovering that person she loved was lying to her throughout their relationship.

As the stepdaughter enters the scene with the bag full of money, it seems that she knows more about her father and his mysterious disappearance than she has been letting on. Earlier, the missing husband and father also says that he will do anything for his daughter. Hannah and Bailey team up together to find every aspect in this puzzle.

