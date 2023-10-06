‘The last thing I ever…: Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson opens up about making his kids feel 'embarrassed' of him; Details inside

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, NBA player Tristan Thompson talked openly about his worries concerning how his previous actions might impact his children as they get older. Thompson, who has two kids with Khloé Kardashian, True and Prince Oliver, shared his concerns about the possibility of his kids feeling ashamed or embarrassed because of the mistakes he's made in the past as reported by PEOPLE.

What concerns did Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson bring to the forefront?

As per a report by PEOPLE, in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Thompson came up with his concerns which centered on his older children. He expressed worry about how they might perceive his past shortcomings saying, "True is understanding stuff and Prince understands things where they go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I ever want them to do is feel embarrassed that I'm their father, I think going down this journey that I've been on, especially with losing my mom, I always ask myself, 'Why do certain things to hurt certain people?'"

Reportedly, as the chit chat proceeded, Khloé Kardashian also weighed in on the situation during her and acknowledged that the history between her and Thompson was far from a minor incident but rather a significant and traumatic experience in her life. She went on to mention, "But I'm so proud that I'm able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents," she continues. "I'm able to be here for him when he's in his time of need."

What's been going on between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian lately?

Lately, Thompson and Kardashian's relationship has been marked by ongoing struggles and challenges. Despite Tristan repeatedly claiming that Khloé is his "person" and "best friend," their relationship has been rocky due to a history of cheating scandals as per the reports.

Reportedly, Khloé has openly expressed her difficulty in reconciling Tristan's words with his actions, as he has betrayed her trust multiple times in the past. This ongoing conflict has left Khloé feeling hurt and questioning the sincerity of Tristan's declarations of love and commitment. While she is a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic who loves deeply, Khloé acknowledges that her feelings cannot erase the painful experiences of betrayal. Their relationship appears to be in a state of uncertainty, with Khloé grappling with the past while trying to decide how to move forward in the face of Tristan's repeated infidelity.

