'The last time I was actually here...': Revisit the time Jennifer Anniston revealed she got emotional on FRIENDS Reunion set because it reminded her of the 'hardest time'

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston provided an intimate glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster she experienced while reuniting with her FRIENDS cast members for the highly anticipated reunion. The actress, who portrayed the iconic character Rachel Green, admitted that the reunion stirred up memories of what she called "the hardest time" of her life.

Confronting the Past: Jennifer's Unexpected Journey

Aniston candidly shared her initial expectations of the reunion, describing herself and her co-stars as somewhat naive. The prospect of reassembling the original sets and revisiting the beloved '90s sitcom appeared to be an exciting and fun endeavor. However, the reality of stepping back into that world proved to be more emotionally charged than anticipated.

As Jennifer Aniston walked onto the reconstructed sets of FRIENDS, she found herself unexpectedly face-to-face with the past. The reunion prompted her to reflect on the challenging period in her life, following her split from then-husband Brad Pitt in 2005. Aniston's marriage to Pitt, one of Hollywood's most closely scrutinized couples, coincided with the show's initial run and garnered intense media attention, particularly during their divorce.

Finding solace in a profound experience

The actress revealed that the memories of those tumultuous years resurfaced during the reunion, taking her by surprise. "It just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you, and life was going to be just gorgeous, and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'" she shared.

The emotional intensity of the moment, combined with the presence of cameras capturing every emotion, became a lot to handle. Jennifer Aniston even had to step out of the reunion recording at certain points to regain her composure. Despite the challenges, she acknowledged that it was a deeply touching experience.

FRIENDS catapulted Jennifer Aniston to stardom, making her one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Her journey continued with successful forays into film and, in 2019, she made a triumphant return to television with The Morning Show, a series she also produced.

The reunion of the FRIENDS cast, 17 years after the show's finale, allowed fans to relive the magic and nostalgia of the beloved sitcom, offering both the cast and the audience a profound journey into the past and a glimpse into their personal evolutions.

