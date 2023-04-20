The Late Late Show with James Corden: Harry Styles and Will Ferrell to be guests on last episode of talk show

The Late Late Show with James Corden's last episode will air on April 27 and it will feature pop star Harry Styles and actor Will Ferrell as the final guests. Continue reading to know more about the highly-anticipated finale of the popular talk show hosted by James Corden.

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell to be final guests on Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden is bidding the audience goodbye and Styles as well as Ferrell will be the final guests to feature on the popular CBS talk show. While Ferrell was one of Corden's first guests, Styles has appeared on the show multiple times and even acted as a guest host for him on a number of different occasions.

ALSO READ: TXT takes over The Late Late Show with James Corden; Performs the recent Billboard hit Sugar Rush Ride

The guest appearances were announced after rumours of massively popular boyband One Direction reuniting for the final episode started floating. The British-Irish pop band took a hiatus back in 2016 and Corden has expressed his desire to reunite them many times in the past leading to the rumour. The official page of the talk show shut down the rumours by tweeting, "Nobody loves the boys more than us... but this story just isn't true."

"What is true is we've got an absolutely brilliant 2-hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10 pm on April 27th," the tweet added. The Late Late Show with James Corden then announced that one of One Direction's members will be featuring on the final episode of the talk show. "Just announced: @Harry_Styles and Will Ferrell will be the guests for our #LateLateShow finale on April 27th!" the official account tweeted.

Styles, who has repeatedly featured on the show, even has a tattoo of the show's logo on his arm. The 29-year-old lost a game of Tattoo Roulette during a segment on the show in December 2015 and had to get it done as a result. Other guests that will feature during the last two weeks of the show include Billie Eilish, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Billy Porter, Lisa Kudrow, Natalie Portman, and Tom Cruise.

The announcement about the show bidding viewers goodbye came out in last year in April. "It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show. I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure," Corden told Deadline in 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTSxCorden: Black Swan Live to Ashton Kutcher picking up Jin; 5 Best Moments from BTS on The Late Late Show

Advertisement

"All of my greatest ambitions for what it what [the show] could be, it's absolutely surpassed all of them. My intention is to try and go out in exactly the same way we came in, which is just going out with a bang," he added. "It's about soaking up the people and the friendships that I've made. That's the thing which I'll carry with me forever," Corden told People.