The Late Late Show With James Corden: What made Adele cry in the final episode of Carpool Karaoke?

The last episode of popular segment Carpool Karaoke just released and singer-songwriter Adele got emotional during the finale. The 34-year-old opened up to James Corden during the farewell segment of The Late Late Show With James Corden and shed a tear. Continue reading to know what happened and what she said about the incident that made her cry.

Adele tears up during final episode of Carpool Karaoke

Adele, who officially split from her husband, charity CEO Simon Konecki in March 2021, opened up about how Corden helped her through her phase of separation. She discussed an incident when she went on a family holiday with the host, his wife Julia Carey, their three children, and her son, and admitted how much an advice he gave worked for her.

She even revealed that a verse in her song I Drink Wine was actually inspired by Corden's advice, "[It] was inspired by a conversation that you and I had, and it was the 4th of January, 2020 or something, and we'd been on vacation together with the kids... and we were on our way home and my mood had changed and it was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable, for just being an adult."

"Whereas the year before that I left Simon, you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo," she added. "You used to do it with humour as well, you used to be like, 'Good luck with that one!' with any sort of thing that I was pursuing, and you were always so, you were like an adult with me, you and Julia would always give me this advice," Adele admitted to a slightly teary-eyed Corden.

"I went to the studio a couple of weeks later, and I wrote this and I sang it into my phone and I sent it to you and I do remember you saying, 'That's exactly how I was feeling,'" she further added. Adele was married to Konecki from 2018 to 2021, and the two share a son, 10-year-old Angelo Adkins. She is currently engaged to American sports agent Rich Paul.

Meanwhile, the finale episode of popular late-night talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden is all set to air on April 27, with Harry Styles and Will Ferrell featuring as the finale guests. On the other hand, Adele's Carpool Karaoke video which was released about 13 hours ago, has racked up more than 3.9 million views already.