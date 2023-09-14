The Late Night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert announce 1st live show; Read details

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert are headed to Las Vegas, as this month's Dolby Live will be headlined by a power trio. Kimmel, Colbert, and Fallon will co-host Strike Force Three on September 23 at 8pm. Their first ever live show This is the three-fifth of the complete Strike Force Five podcast crew, which also includes John Oliver and Seth Meyers. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the Strike Force Five Podcast was created after the late-night hosts' shows were abruptly stopped due to the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood. To ensure the livelihood of their team and crew, the five famous hosts decided to raise funds and give them their monthly wage.

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert's first live show

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, the three members of the Strike Force Five, are on the road with their performances. Late-night stars will conduct a one-night-only event titled Strike Force Three on Saturday, September 23 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, the first time the three have appeared on stage together at the same time.

Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers have established the podcast Strike Force Five to assist their individual programs' staff. Proceeds from the Strike Force Three event will benefit the hosts' now-unemployed coworkers, as they did with Strike Force Five.

This money is provided by the multiple presenting sponsors. As per the Hollywood Reporter in the event's press release, Oliver joked that he wouldn't be able to attend because "I'm not allowed back in Vegas until I'm cleared of all charges," while Meyers stated, "I WILL be in Vegas but am unable to attend as I've got to play my slots."

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com beginning Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m. PT.

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert podcast

The Late Night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, along with John Oliver and Seth Meyers, started a podcast called Strike Force Five Podcast. The podcast first debuted on August 30 as the number one podcast on both Spotify and Apple in the United States. The first four episodes are available on Spotify and other podcast platforms.

Strike Force Five was advertised as a limited series with at least 12 episodes that was inspired by a regular Zoom session to address the challenges caused by the labor stoppage. Instead, a series of hilarious and compelling conversations ensued, as per Spotify. Now, in this brand-new podcast, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, and Oliver ask you to listen in on their previously private conversations.

