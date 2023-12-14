The latest videos show both Kim and Kroy Georgia hurling abuses and accusing each other.

The Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann marriage has been the talk of the town for a few months now. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Zolciak and the former Atlanta Falcon outside linebacker Kroy Biermann met back in 2010 at a charity event that both of them attended. Their romance was a fast one as the two were married the next year after the birth of their first child Kroy Jagger (KJ). However, the couple has been going through some financial and legal hardships that seem to be the root of their separation.

Their relationship, marriage, and children

After meeting at the Dancing with Atlanta Stars charity event, the couple fell in love pretty hard and fast. Their romantic meeting was even shown later in an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Within just a year of their meeting, Kim gave birth to the couple’s first child together in May 2011, a boy named Kroy Jagger Biermann. The couple got hitched in November of the same year and within a year of their wedding, Kim gave birth to their second son Kash Kade Biermann in August 2012.

The love in the family did not stop as in March 2013, Biermann officially filed to legally adopt Zolciak’s two daughters from her previous relationships- Brielle and Ariana. In July of the same year, the adoption was green-lighted and the girls officially became Brielle Karenna Biermann and Ariana Lenee Biermann. In November of the same year, Kim gave birth to twins Kane Ren and Kaia Rose Biermann, and their family seemed to be finally complete. Everything seemed to be a fairytale for the next ten years as the couple seemed to be enjoying their big happy family together.

Trouble in paradise and news of reconciliation

The problems between the reality TV star and the ex-footballer seemed to have begun in 2022 when the news of them struggling financially and keeping up their lavish lifestyle first broke. The couple’s Alpharetta mansion was taken off of the auction block because of foreclosure, which was surprising. But what was even more shocking for everyone around them was Kroy and Kim separately filing for divorce in May of 2023. Kroy also filed to have legal custody of their four minor children.

Afterward, everything became a disaster as Kroy called out his estranged wife for having a gambling problem while Kim accused him of being a manipulator. Their fights got so bad that the police were called several times to their shared home and ultimately had to be court-ordered to live separately in the same house, with Kim being in the basement.

But in July of 2023, the divorce was called off and the couple seemed to be working on the problems in their marriage together. But catastrophe hit them again when Kroy filed for divorce within a month and said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” in sight. The most recent development in their very turbulent relationship seems to be the couple being court-ordered to complete mediation by January 31st, 2024. And even though the couple spent their wedding anniversary together this year for old times’ sake, there seems to be no reunion in sight.

