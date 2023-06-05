The Lazarus Project: Where to watch TNT’s sci-fi series online?

The Lazarus Project, a new sci-fi action thriller series, made its debut on Sunday, June 4, 2023. This time-bending thriller is the work of screenwriter Joe Barton with a cast ensemble consisting of Paapa Essiedu, Tom Burke, Anjli Mohindra, and Caroline Quentine.

The Lazarus Project was definitely one of the riveting shows of the year. Though the show premiered in the U.K. last year, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release in the U.S. To know how you can watch The Lazarus Project online, continue reading.

The Lazarus Project: How to watch this sci-fi series online?

In the U.K., The Lazarus Project aired on June 16, 2022. People could buy a Sky TV subscription or buy Sky's PAYG TV on-demand service, Now.

Now, U.S. audiences can watch The Lazarus Project from Sunday, June 4, 2023. This thriller sci-fi series will be airing on cable network TNT. There are eight episodes on this series which will be airing on network weekly.

The Lazarus Project: Plot

The Lazarus Project follows the life of a seemingly ordinary man, George (played by Paapa Essiedu). George is shocked when he wakes up one day to relive the same day from many months beforehand. With the strange turn of events, George’s marriage to Sarah and his professional achievements comes undone. Yet no one besides George remembers it.

At first, George thinks that he has lost his mind but he is approached by a strange woman – Archie who asks him to join a secret organization named The Lazarus Project. Headed by Wes, this organization has the power to turn back time every time the world is under threat of extinction. People who work in this organization are similar to George who remembers everything, when events are undone. This organization tries to stop Rebrov from destroying the world by nuclear warhead. However, George is faced with a dilemma when Sarah meets with an accident but Lazarus doesn’t allow him to reverse time. What will George do?

