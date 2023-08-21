'The less that people know about me the better': When Cillian Murphy expressed his views on being 'private person'

Cillian Murphy, the enigmatic Irish actor known for his captivating performances, shared his perspective on maintaining a private life amidst the glare of fame. In an interview with The Irish Times, Murphy delved into his views on privacy and how it influences his approach to his craft. His insights shed light on the delicate equilibrium between personal seclusion and the demands of a public career.

Cillian Murphy on embracing the persona of privacy

It's no secret that Murphy has a history of being a shy interviewee. He is well-informed and cooperative, but deliberately keeps the scope of his private revelations to the public domain. Being frequently referred to as a "private person," Murphy sets himself apart from the more extroverted characters frequently observed in the entertainment business. His interviewing style reveals a desire to keep his private life separate from his public persona. Murphy doesn't share his innermost thoughts or engage in dramatic anecdotes as his peers do, keeping his existence shrouded in mystery.

ALSO READ: Throwback: What awkward question made Cillian Murphy end professional relationship with a director?

Cillian Murphy on crafting characters unburdened by one's identity

For Murphy, a clear demarcation exists between his identity as an individual and his identity as an actor. He firmly believes that these two roles are separate entities, and his priority is to excel in the latter. Murphy asserts that by limiting public knowledge about him, he can more effectively embody a diverse range of characters. “I don’t know, man. I just like to do the work,” he said. “And that always seemed to me like the most sensible approach. I didn’t see myself as a personality. I see myself as an actor. I think those are two distinct jobs. And my job is to portray other people. The less that people know about me the better I can portray other people. That seems glaringly obvious and logical to me.”

Advertisement

Cillian Murphy's emphasis on the importance of maintaining a certain degree of secrecy echoes the ever-evolving relationship between celebrities and their public image. Murphy's journey highlights the complexity of navigating fame while retaining a sense of self and artistic integrity.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy reveals emotional attachment to ‘Interstellar,’ wishes for a starring role