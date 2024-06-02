A two-part documentary by Lifetime that offers fresh insight into Nicole Brown Simpson's life story is set to air almost three decades after her death. Fifty interviews with her loved ones are included in the two-part documentary, which "provides an opportunity for Nicole’s own narrative and voice to be heard."

Exclusive details, footage from home, and interviews with participants—including Nicole Brown's sisters, Dominique, Denise, and Tanya Brown—are supposed to be included. Here's what you need to know about where it can be streamed.

What is The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson Documentary about?

It’s been almost thirty years since Nicole Brown Simpson is dead and now this two-part documentary wants to depict her story through the voices of those who knew her closely.

"There are 50 interviews that were conducted for this series, and for the 50 that agreed, countless others were contacted to build as comprehensive and dynamic a story as possible," said executive producer Jesse Daniels in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The film avoids sensationalizing the crime or the infamous "trial of the century," in which O.J. Simpson, the ex-husband of Brown, was charged with murder but ultimately found not guilty. Rather, it portrays an emotional picture of Brown Simpson as her loved ones remember her.

Producer of the documentary Melissa G. Moore told DECIDER why she was inspired to work on the project. She said, "It always struck me that the most well-known case in all of America—and, to be honest, the world—we could close our eyes and we could hear O.J.'s voice. But if you close your eyes, it's impossible to remember—at least, mine was impossible to remember Nicole's voice."

The objective of The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson is to change that story.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson release date

The docuseries airs across two nights. The release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Episode 2: Sunday, June 2, 2024

What time is The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson on?

Both episodes of The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson will air at 8:00 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

How to watch and stream The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson?

Do you have a valid cable login? Then you can watch the docuseries live on Lifetime or Lifetime.com. In case you miss the special live, the series will also be available for next-day streaming on the Lifetime website.

You can also find a Lifetime live stream with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (Blue), DIRECTV Stream, Frndly TV, or Philo. All the aforementioned services offer Lifetime in their channel bundles.

