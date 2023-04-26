The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey talk about love, life and relationships in new docuseries

Michelle Obama is considered one of the most influential and inspiring women in the world and she has proved it time and again with her advice for young women and life in general. The former First Lady of the United States and talk show host Oprah Winfrey united for a short docuseries event where the two shared their thoughts about life, love, and relationships. Continue reading to know more about the recently released Netflix special.

Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey on The Light We Carry

The 59-year-old attorney and author featured on Netflix's The Light We Carry which is named after her second book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. The non-fiction book was published last year on November 15 by Crown Publishing and went on to become a #1 New York Times and USA Today bestseller. Netflix's special docuseries which was released on April 25, 2023, features Obama and Winfrey in a candid chat about life.

ALSO READ: Michelle Obama REVEALS one thing she learned in her marriage with Barack Obama: It takes lot of work & honesty

The trailer for the special was released on April 6, 2023, with the description, "On the final tour stop for her 2022 bestseller The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama unpacks her toolbox for navigating life during uncertain times. Opening up to good friend Oprah Winfrey, for a special event of hearty laughs, personal stories, hard-won wisdom, and practical advice."

While Obama wears a white pantsuit in the docuseries, the 69-year-old actress donned a bright yellow suit as they had a candid chat about relationships, life, and the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix describes the one-hour thirty-minute-long special as "Michelle Obama delves into the challenges and life lessons that shaped her second bestselling book in an illuminating conversation with Oprah Winfrey."

Obama reveals that her book is about "learning to live with fullness, with enough-ness" and that it "came from one of those low emotional places when it is hard to find your light." She explains that people, especially kids, are looking for a voice to guide them during the hard moments. Obama revealed that it was during the pandemic that she started looking for "her own light" after feeling low on hope like everyone else.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle gets THIS piece of advice from Michelle Obama on parenting baby Archie Harrison

"When you get to those low emotional places, it's hard to find your light," she says in the Netflix special. Talking about relationships, Obama added, "We have to be honest about real marriage and the work that it takes to build a life with another person." She quipped, "It's like all hashtag relationship goals and I'm like, 'I was mad at him in that picture,'" referring to a viral photo of her and her husband, former US President Barack Obama.