The Lincoln Lawyer 2: When is season two of legal drama series releasing? Synopsis, cast, and other details

American legal drama television series The Lincoln Lawyer has been popular among fans and the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo starrer is now returning with a new season. Netizens have been excited to see what they can expect out of the upcoming season of the Netflix series. Keep reading to know details about the show including the release date, plot, cast, and more.

The Lincoln Lawyer 2 release date and plot

The Lincoln Lawyer 2 is all set for a two-volume release on Netflix. The first volume of the season will premiere on July 6, 2023, and the second volume will premiere on August 3, 2023. Just like the first season, the upcoming one will also feature 10 episodes and though it hasn't been confirmed how many episodes each volume will have, it is likely both parts include five episodes each. The first season premiered on Netflix on May 13, 2022.

While the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer adapted Michael Connelly's 2008 novel The Brass Verdict, season two of the series will be adapting his 2011 novel The Fifth Witness. The synopsis of the series reads, "Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case." The first look of the second season introduces two new characters: Andrea Freeman, played by Yaya DaCosta, and Lisa Trammell, played by Lana Parrilla.

The Lincoln Lawyer 2 cast and more

Most of the cast from season one is returning, except Trevor Elliot, played by Christopher Gorham. Apart from Manuel Garcia-Rulfo who plays the lead role of Mickey Haller, Neve Campbell will return as Maggie McPherson and Becki Newton will reprise her role as Lorna Crane. Jazz Raycole will return to play Izzy Letts while Angus Sampson will be back as Mickey's friend Cisco. Krista Werner will also be returning as Hayley Haller.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine returns as Raymond Griggs and so does Elliott Gould as David Siegel. Apart from DaCosta and Parrilla, new cast additions include Matt Angel, Angélica María, and David Clayton Rogers. The second season was filmed from October 2022 to March 2023 in Los Angeles. During the first week of season one's release, The Lincoln Lawyer was Netflix's most-watched English-language series globally, with more than 108 million viewing hours clocked in. The series is developed by Ted Humphrey.

