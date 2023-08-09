The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Will Mickey find out what happened to Glory Days? Ending EXPLAINED

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is full of surprises, but the biggest one is definitely the death of a character at the end. The show is based on Michael Connelly's book series, and it follows Mickey Haller as an L.A. defense lawyer who works in a Lincoln car instead of an office. Each season of the show focuses on a big murder case that takes most of Mickey's time. Speaking of the part 2 of the Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, it focuses on Lisa Trammell's trial coming to an end. However, the season ends at a cliffhanger leaving the viewer as well as Mickey with a lot of unanswered questions.

ALSO READ: The Lincoln Lawyer 2: When is season two of legal drama series releasing? Synopsis, cast, and other details

What happens at the end of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

At the end of season 2, Lisa Trammel's trial gets wrapped up, and the series gives us a sneak peek at season 3, which looks like it's gonna be one of our most heartbreaking stories yet. Mickey convinces the jury, and Lisa is found not guilty. After the verdict, Mickey finds out the truth about Lisa’s husband and how she was lying about him all along.

In the last episode, Mickey gets called in to work on a case involving a woman named Giselle Dallowinger, where he's supposed to be defending his accused client. When he goes to check out the details of her murder and identify her body, he finds out that she was actually his regular client, Glory Days.

Mickey, who is left in shock after discovering Glory Days’ mortal remains identified her during his visit to the morgue. The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 ends at the cliffhanger, giving an insight into Mickey’s next case, which will revolve around finding the real murderer who killed Glory Days and proving his client innocent.

Meanwhile, the details of Glory Days death is yet to be revealed in the series, the books can provide some insight into what happened to her. According to the books, Glory did not travel to Hawaii, but rather stayed in Los Angeles where she continued to work as a sex worker. After an unfortunate encounter with her manager, Glory and her manager had a falling out, and the following day she was found murdered in her apartment. It is hoped that season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer will shed more light on the circumstances surrounding Glory Days death.

Previously on The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 Part 2

In the Mitchell case, Lisa was found innocent and Mickey was able to place the blame on Alex Grant, son of the leader of the Armenian crime family. However, the evidence regarding Alex is more indirect, and prosecutor Andrea presented a convincing case that Lisa has committed the crime. After wrapping up with Lisa’s case, Mickey recalled an instance which led him to believe that Tramell had killed her husband Jeff.

Advertisement

Thus, it is evident that the producers of the show want us to believe that Lisa is guilty of a crime, even if it is not the murder of the real estate developer. The fact that Lisa killed Jeff makes it more probable that she would be willing to murder the real estate developer. Mickey still believes Lisa is innocent in the case.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Matthew McConaughey movies that you should watch