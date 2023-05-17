The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall wants to work with RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR

The Little Mermaid is one of the most anticipated movies to hit theatres this year. Starring Halle Bailey, the film has kept fans excited ever since its announcement. And now, the movie is just a few days away from its global release, which is slated for the 26th of May.

With the release day just around the corner, The Little Mermaid actor Halle Bailey and director Rob Marshall have been chatting with several media publications. Speaking of which, in a recent interview with an Indian publication, director Rob Marshall, shared his desire to work with not one but two Indian actors - Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Yes, you read that right!

Scroll below to know more.

Rob Marshall wants to work with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

During a conversation with an Indian publication, Rob Marshall was asked about his interest in working with Indian actors, he instantly replied ‘Naatu Naatu Actors’ hinting at Ram Charan and Jr NTR who featured in the Oscar-winning movie RRR. Marshall further added that the two actors are amazing and fantastic. The director expressed that he was particularly impressed by their physicality and commended their performances in ‘RRR’ and their extraordinary dancing skills.

This statement by Rob Marshall only goes on to prove that the popularity and impact of Indian cinema continues to be a global phenomenon.

More on The Little Mermaid

Coming to The Little Mermaid, the Disney movie will premiere on May 26, 2023.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as the protagonist Ariel, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle. Apart from this, Jonah Hauer-King will feature as Prince Eric, Art Malik as Sir Grimby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The story will follow the age-old story of Princess Ariel, who, despite her father King Triton's dislike for the surface world, falls in love with Prince Eric - a human, whom she saves from a shipwreck. Ariel becomes obsessed with the idea of meeting him again, but not before she faces several obstacles from her father and then the sea witch Ursula.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is The Little Mermaid's poster receiving severe backlash? Here's what we know