The Little Mermaid: First reactions to Disney’s live-action remake starring Halle Bailey

The first reactions of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey are out now with its premiere in Los Angeles. This musical is all set to debut at the theaters on May 26, 2023.

Prior to the release of The Little Mermaid, Disney also unveiled its footage in last month’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas which revealed Melissa McCarthy’s as Ursula while singing the Poor Unfortunate Souls. Along with McCarthy and Bailey, the cast ensemble of The Little Mermaid includes Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, Noma Dumezweni, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs, and Awkwafina.

Here is everything to know about the first reactions of The Little Mermaid.

ALSO READ: Little Mermaid: Why is Halle Bailey starrer facing a backlash with over 3 million dislikes on the trailer?

ALSO READ: The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey says her film is 'bigger than' wanting to 'leave the ocean for a boy'

The Little Mermaid’s first reactions

The first reactions of The Little Mermaid generally praised Halle Bailey’s role as Ariel in the movie. The director Rob Marshall has also been praised for the great perspective which makes the movie an enchanting experience in itself.

Variety’s editor Jazz Tangcay wrote, ‘Disney’s live-action is magical, emotional and enchanting. Rob Marshall just directed Disney’s best ever live action film. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken’s beautiful music shines. Halle Bailey is absolutely extraordinary! and Melissa McCarthy is a bad-ass Ursula’.

While the other user tweeted, ‘#The Little Mermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version of Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing.’

Earlier, it was also reported that the director Rob Marshall and his husband, producer Josh DeLuca also held a private screening of the movie. The guest list of this private screening also included Ben Platt, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and John Krasinski.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is The Little Mermaid's poster receiving severe backlash? Here's what we know