The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey on similarities between Ariel and her: She has helped me find myself

Ahead of its release, ‘The Little Mermaid’ is always making headlines after the criticism it is receiving from the netizens. From receiving racist backlash to its poster receiving hate, it looks like the film is always in the talks for all the wrong reasons. However, Halle Bailey underwent mermaid training with synchronized swimmers, she also said that she prepared a lot for her role. Recently, during the press conference of the upcoming Disney film, the lead actress opened up about the things she and her character Ariel have in common.

Halle Bailey talks about her similarities with Ariel

When asked if Halle and her character Ariel have anything in common, the actress replied, “Absolutely. I mean, I tell people all the time I feel like Ariel truly has helped me find myself and like this young woman version of me, you know, because I, well, it's been five years of my life now.” She further added, “From 18 to now being 23, so those are like very intense like transformative years as you're developing as a young woman. But I feel like especially these themes of the film and what she had to go through with her passions and drive and speaking up for herself, and even though it may be scary, she went for it. I feel like those things I really try to adopt and give to Halle now. So, she's taught me so much, for sure.”

Furthermore, talking about the cast, Halle was quoted saying, “But these people are just, I feel like they're my family, and they're so talented and have inspired me for so long. So, it's like the feeling is mutual to each and every one of you. And I'm just happy to be surrounded by them.”

About Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel. It will also feature Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is written by David Magee and directed by Rob Marshall. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on May 26, 2023.