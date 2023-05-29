The Little Mermaid: Is live-action adaptation getting a sequel? Here's what we know about Halle Bailey's film

The Little Mermaid has been one of the most anticipated films of the year and with its release on May 26, 2023, fans across the world went to watch the live-action adaptation of the popular animated film. The film now has the fifth-highest Memorial Day opening in history but what is in store for its future? Keep reading to know more.

Is The Little Mermaid getting a sequel?

Even though Disney has not officially announced if there would be a sequel to The Little Mermaid 2, the original animated film not only had a sequel but also a prequel which has left fans wondering if the same would happen this time around. Meanwhile, the Disney film's director Rob Marshall, who has also produced it, has talked about its potential future.

"I know there have been the prequels and sequels to the animated film – like, the straight-to-video kind of things, you know? It's a classic story that has a lot of characters and a lot of interesting stories. I do think it's right for certain things. But you have to see how a movie plays, and how it does... I think there's always opportunity to find stories within stories. That's always a wonderful thing," he told the Total Film magazine.

More about The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Apart from these, Daveed Diggs has voiced the crab Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay has given voice to the fish Flounder and Awkwafina is the vocalist behind seabird Scuttle. If a sequel of the film happens, the entire cast would likely make their return except for one actor. McCarthy's character Ursula dies in the film and hence she won't be able to make her comeback in case a sequel is greenlit.

The 2000 sequel to the 1989 film revolves around Ariel and Eric's daughter, Melody, who is not allowed to explore the sea. Meanwhile, the prequel of the film, which was released in 2008, chronicled the life of a young Ariel as she coped with her mother's death. The Little Mermaid was mostly shot at Pinewood Studios in London but some additional filming took place in Sardinia, Italy. Production was also delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

