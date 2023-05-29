The Little Mermaid: Melissa McCarthy's makeup artist reacts to backlash; Here's what the controversy is about

The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has sparked controversy as alums from RuPaul's Drag Race voiced their dissatisfaction with the choice of makeup artist for the iconic character Ursula. However, Peter King – the makeup artist collaborating with actress Melissa McCarthy – is standing his ground against the backlash. In a recent interview with Insider, the Oscar winner addressed the criticism, dismissing it as "ridiculous" and "very offensive."

Defending his expertise and questioning prejudice

King questioned the assumption that his work as a non-queer makeup artist would be inferior, highlighting his abilities and asking, "Why can't I do as good a job as a queer makeup artist?" He expressed his disapproval of belittling individuals based on their qualifications, stating, "That's trying to claim it, and that's fine, if that's what they want to do, but don't put people down because they're not what they want it to be." Despite acknowledging his age, King didn't understand the criticism, emphasizing that a makeup artist's skills should not depend on personal identity.

Drag queen influence and dissenting opinions

The original 1989 Disney movie drew inspiration from drag legend Divine when creating Ursula. Melissa McCarthy, who portrays Ursula in the remake, shared her research on drag queens and her immense admiration for drag shows. She revealed her long-standing love for the art form, jokingly stating, "There's a drag queen that lives in me. I'm always right on the verge of going full-time with her." However, some drag queens, such as Art Simone and Kerri Colby, have voiced their criticism of the makeup design by King for McCarthy's portrayal of Ursula. Art Simone's tweet suggested that King had misrepresented his credentials to secure the job, while Kerri Colby advocated for "up and coming" LGBTQ+ artists with a contemporary vision.

The controversy surrounding the choice of makeup artist for Ursula in The Little Mermaid remake continues to spark debate. While Peter King staunchly defends his work and questions the prejudice underlying the backlash, the clash of opinions raises important discussions about representation and the involvement of queer artists in projects featuring queer characters. The ongoing conversation highlights the significance of respectful dialogue in shaping inclusive creative endeavors.

