The Little Mermaid: New teaser starring Halle Bailey shows Melissa McCarthy’s FIRST LOOK as Ursula; WATCH

The Little Mermaid, the live-action remake starring Halle Bailey will release in cinemas in May, 2023. Ahead of the big day, Disney dropped a new teaser for the movie today – 100 days prior to its 100th-anniversary celebration. The first teaser for the much-anticipated movie was out in September last year. Halle took to her social media space and treated fans to the latest teaser. Scroll below and take a look. Halle Bailey drops new teaser for The Little Mermaid

The new The Little Mermaid teaser features a song titled Part of Your World, sung by Ariel aka Bailey. It also gives fans a glimpse into Ariel’s underwater world. The teaser also packs some never-seen-before scenes, especially what looks like the place where a few of the other mermaids live. We also get to see Ariel interacting with other sea-life creatures. Most importantly, the teaser gives us the first look into Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. We also get to hear Ursula’s evil laugh, played by Melissa McCarthy. Watch The Little Mermaid New Teaser below:

More about The Little Mermaid The Little Mermaid is being helmed by Rob Marshall. The live-action remake by Disney will hit theatres in India on May 26, 2023. The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as the protagonist Ariel, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle. Apart from this, Jonah Hauer-King will feature as Prince Eric, Art Malik as Sir Grimby, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. The story will follow the age-old story of Princess Ariel, who, despite her father King Triton's dislike for the surface world, falls in love with Prince Eric - a human, whom she saves from a shipwreck. Ariel becomes obsessed with the idea of meeting him again, but not before she faces several obstacles from her father and then the sea witch Ursula.

