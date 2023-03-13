The Little Mermaid Trailer Out: Halle Bailey outshines Ariel with first ever appearance of Ursula

The trailer and poster for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” are finally out and it looks like a promising watch. The much-anticipated trailer was presented by two of the film’s artists, Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, during the 95th Academy Awards earlier this morning. Directed by the ingenious filmmaker Rob Marshall, Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ is the live-action version of the 1989 animated musical classic and is all set to release nationwide on May 26, 2023. The movie has everything that you would expect from an animated musical drama.

‘The Little Mermaid’ official trailer at a glance

The trailer, which has a duration of 2:23 minutes, gives a glimpse of the underwater world. The Little Mermaid revolves around Ariel, a lovely and vivacious mermaid with a zeal for adventure. Ariel is the youngest and the most rebellious daughter of King Triton. She desires to explore more about the world beyond water and when the beautiful Ariel reaches the surface, she falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Though mermaids are not allowed to interact with humans, Ariel chooses to listen to her heart. To experience life beyond water, Ariel makes a pact with sea witch Ursula who helps her experience life on land but eventually jeopardizes her father’s crown and her life. With excellent visualization, an amazing cast, and a catchy background score, the movie is worth a watch.

‘The Little Mermaid’: All cast and characters

The movie boasts of an impressive list of cast and characters, including actress Halle Bailey as the voice of Ariel, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Art Malik as the voice of Sir Grimsby, the Oscar award holder Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, and Melissa McCarthy, who has been nominated for Academy Awards twice, as the voice of Ursula. Check the poster of 'The Little Mermaid' here -

