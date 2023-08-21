The Little Mermaid: When and where to watch Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King starrer live-action film? Find out

The Little Mermaid has been one of the most talked about films in the first half of the year and while Barbie stole every film's thunder in the months before it was released, the Disney film starring Halle Bailey has also been a controversial topic. Disney's live-action adaptation movie raised a lot of eyebrows and one of the most discussed topics was its casting.

Halle Bailey played the role of Ariel in the film and several netizens were racist toward the actress for playing the role of the mermaid who was originally white and red-haired. Amidst the whole debate, The Little Mermaid was released on May 26, 2023, and those who did not manage to watch it in theatres can now stream it from the comfort of their homes.

The Little Mermaid: When and where to stream Halle Bailey starrer?

The Little Mermaid will officially be available to stream on Disney+ on September 6, 2023. The film will also include bonus content, including King Triton's performance of the song Impossible Child, and a song breakdown of Under the Sea. Directed by Rob Marshall, the movie stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, other than Halle's portrayal of the titular role of Ariel. The streaming date set by Disney is a little usual.

It is later than the usual 90-day window set by the media company but the streaming release definitely has a lot of eyes on it. The movie, which earned more than $117 million in its four-day opening weekend, has to receive a massive response on the streaming platform for the film to have a future. While live-action productions are currently in trend, Disney will only greenlight a sequel to the movie if The Little Mermaid is successful and profitable for them.

The Little Mermaid's potential future: Sequel and spin-offs

It can also possibly get a spinoff if it performs well on Disney+ after its official release. A spinoff about Ursula and Triton was pitched by their respective actors Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem considering the two characters were shown to be siblings with a backstory in the film. The Little Mermaid might not have been a box office failure but it fell short when it came to the expectations everyone had from it. Now the film's future depends on its streaming success. The Little Mermaid will also be available on physical media including DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K, from September 19.

