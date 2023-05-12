The Little Mermaid: When is it releasing? Cast, streaming details and more

The live-action adaptation of Disney's The Little Mermaid will be released in a few days. Danish author Hans Christian Andersen first wrote the fairy tale in 1837 but the 1989 animated picture is by far the most recognisable and adored adaptation of the work. So, it comes as no surprise that Disney would want to dive under the sea once more for this eagerly awaited remake. Here is everything we know about The Little Mermaid up to this point.









The Release Date

The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, will premiere in theaters on May 26.

In September of last year, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming movie featured mostly atmospheric shots of the underwater setting, followed by actress Halle Bailey's Ariel singing a snippet of "Part of Your World."

During the Academy Awards in March, the second trailer was released, showcasing more of the film's plot and introducing its other characters. Interestingly, this trailer was unveiled during the awards ceremony and not during a commercial break as ABC – owned by Disney – was airing the Oscars, resulting in a clever corporate synergy.





Cast of The Little Mermaid

The iconic mermaid is portrayed in the upcoming film by Halle Bailey, a singer and actress who rose to popularity as one-half of Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe Bailey. In July 2019, the casting announcement was released, however, it sparked racial outrage. Prince Eric is portrayed by British actor Jonah Hauer-King, who is most known for his work in the film A Dog's Way Home. Ariel's voice-stealing sea witch Ursula is played by Melissa McCarthy, and King Triton, Ariel's father, is portrayed by Javier Bardem.

Ariel's animal companions are also voiced by renowned performers. Room and Luca actor Jacob Tremblay voices Flounder, while Scuttle, Ariel's bird buddy, is voiced by comedian and The Farewell star Awkwafina. Instead of being a seagull like in the 1989 animated film, Scuttle is a bird that dives into the ocean in this live-action version. Sebastian, King Triton's right-hand crab, is voiced by Hamilton's Daveed Diggs.

Prince Eric's butler Grimsby is portrayed by Art Malik, and Queen Selina, a new character created specifically for the live-action movie, is performed by Noma Dumezweni. The names of Ariel's sisters have also changed. Perla is played by Lorena Andrea, Indira by Simone Ashley, Karina by Kajsa Mohammar, Caspia by Nathalie Sorrell, Mala by Karolina Conchet, and Tamika by Sienna King. Adrian Christopher, Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Emily Coates, John Dagleish, and others play unspecified roles.

The Plot

If you grew up in the '90s or later, you are likely familiar with the plot of The Little Mermaid, which is based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale, although with a much happier ending than the original. Disney's official synopsis for the upcoming live-action film reads:

"The Little Mermaid is a tale of a beautiful and headstrong mermaid named Ariel who yearns for adventure and a life beyond the sea. When Ariel falls in love with a human prince named Eric and defies her father King Triton by making a deal with the sea witch Ursula, her life and her father's kingdom are put in peril."

Interestingly, while the '23 adaptation shares the same basic plot as the '89 animated film, it is an hour longer. The animated version runs for 83 minutes, while the live-action adaptation is two hours and 15 minutes. Although the details of the added hour remain a mystery, it is likely that new characters and expanded roles for Ariel's sisters will contribute to the longer runtime. The Little Mermaid will eventually be made available for streaming on Disney+, but the exact date of its release on the platform remains unknown.



