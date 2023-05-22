The Little Mermaid: Where and how to watch the film online? Release date, cast, streaming details, and more

The Little Mermaid has been one of the most awaited films of the year and now that it is less than a week away from release, fans are buzzing with excitement as well as anticipation. The Disney live-action adaptation has been embroiled in controversy and received both love and doubt from netizens. Here is everything you need to know about the musical fantasy film.

The Little Mermaid release date, synopsis, and cast

The Little Mermaid is all set for a theatrical release this Friday, May 26, 2023. The official synopsis of the film says, "A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince." Starring Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, as well as Javier Bardem, the film is directed by American filmmaker Rob Marshall.

While the character of Flounder is voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Sebastian is voiced by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina provides the vocals for Scuttle. Bailey plays the leading role of mermaid princess Ariel, McCarthy plays the sea witch Ursula, Hauer-King portrays the human prince Eric, and Bardem plays the sea king Triton. Noma Dumezweni plays the role of Queen Selina aka Eric's mother while John Dagleish portrays Mulligan, Eric's shipmate.

The Little Mermaid's filming and where to watch it online

The Little Mermaid Set was majorly shot at Pinewood Studios in London but additional filming took place in Sardinia, Italy. The filming of the movie was delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic but the crew eventually pulled through. The fantasy film will be available to stream on the popular platform Disney+ around 90 days after the film's theatrical release. Ad-supported Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month.

Bailey previously told Edition, "I'm really excited for my version of the film because we've definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy. It's way bigger than that. It's about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life, and what she wants." She continued, "As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above. And I'm glad that Disney is updating some of those themes."

