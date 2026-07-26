The Lord of The Rings Season 3 Trailer: Sauron Becomes Determined To Craft One Ring To Rule All; Out On November 11

Prime Video unveiled the teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The 1-minute and 39-second preview sets the stage for a darker chapter in the series, highlighting Sauron's rise in Middle-earth, the forging of the One Ring, and an escalating war.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3

The teaser opens in a scorched, ash-covered Mordor as lightning strikes while Sauron declares that the time has come. It then builds toward the forging of the One Ring, showing molten gold as Sauron works within the fortress.

Watch the teaser trailer

With JD Payne and Patrick McKay serving as showrunners, the series is set to premiere on November 11, 2026, with its first four episodes. Episodes 5 and 6 will stream on November 18, followed by the final two episodes on November 25. The series will be available to stream on Prime Video.

The teaser presents a darker vision of Middle-earth as Sauron's influence spreads and its kingdoms prepare for war. It also reveals that Sauron's efforts to forge the One Ring are well underway, with his bid to dominate Middle-earth forcing new, and at times uneasy, alliances to form against him.

The footage also features Galadriel sharing a dance with her estranged husband, Celeborn, marking the character's first on-screen appearance in the series after being referenced in the previous seasons.

Based on JRR Tolkien's history of Middle-earth, primarily the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, the series is set thousands of years before the events of the novels and chronicles the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age.

Developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the series stars Morfydd Clark , Lenny Henry, Sara Zwangobani, Dylan Smith, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, and others in key roles.

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